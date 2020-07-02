Two factories sealed for violating environmental law in Hub

Assistant Commissioner of Hub Rohana Gull Kakar along with Deputy Director Engineer Muhammad Khan Utmankhel and Environment Lasbela's team sealed two factories Dinar Steel Mill and Butt Metal private limited for violating environmental laws in Hub Industrial area of Lasbela district on late Wednesday night

LASBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Hub Rohana Gull Kakar along with Deputy Director Engineer Muhammad Khan Utmankhel and Environment Lasbela's team sealed two factories Dinar Steel Mill and Butt Metal private limited for violating environmental laws in Hub Industrial area of Lasbela district on late Wednesday night.

According to Levies sources, the joint team led by Assistant Commissioner Rohana Gull Kakar and Deputy Director Environment Department Muhammad Khan Utamankhail conducted a successful raid at two factories on the special directives of Director General of the Environment Department Jahangir Khan Kakar.

They sealed both factories after founding them for melting old batteries which were also exhausted toxic hazardous smoke for violating a serious of environmental laws by contaminating the environment without scabs.

The strict action would be taken against anyone violating the laws of the environment department, the deputy director environment said and added that no concessions would be made in this regard.