Two factories sealed in Faisalabad

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two factories in Faisalabad on the charge of preparing substandard and unhygienic items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed two factories in Faisalabad on the charge of preparing substandard and unhygienic items.

PFA spokesman said on Wednesday that the teams during conducted raids at Saleem 'chana' processing unit situated at Mohallah Ghareebabad and Haji Ashiq 'chana' processing unit situated at Jinnah Town and found substandard and unhygienic items prepared in the units.

The teams sealed both factories and confiscate 16500 kilograms substandard material.