UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Factories Sealed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:55 PM

Two factories sealed in Faisalabad

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two factories in Faisalabad on the charge of preparing substandard and unhygienic items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed two factories in Faisalabad on the charge of preparing substandard and unhygienic items.

PFA spokesman said on Wednesday that the teams during conducted raids at Saleem 'chana' processing unit situated at Mohallah Ghareebabad and Haji Ashiq 'chana' processing unit situated at Jinnah Town and found substandard and unhygienic items prepared in the units.

The teams sealed both factories and confiscate 16500 kilograms substandard material.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab

Recent Stories

Russia S-500 air missile system tested in Syria

3 minutes ago

Awareness event to promote organ donation culture ..

3 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir internationally recognized dispute ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes for UN Unbiased Support to Syrian Con ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes for Clarity on Normandy Summit After ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level European business d ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.