Two factories sealed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) -:Assistant Commissioner Sialkot, Javeria Maqbul, on Saturday sealed two factories in Sialkot as the SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19 were not being followed due to careless attitude of the owners.

She also sealed three markets and 132 other shops over the same charge.

AC Sialkot said there were orders from the Punjab government to observe complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday and the shopkeepers violating the directive faced action.