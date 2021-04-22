Two factory workers electrocuted

Two labourers were electrocuted to death,while three suffered injuries while working in a factory near Purnawan,Phoolnagar

Police said on Thursday that five labourers received electric shock due to short circuit in the factory.

Consequently,Allah Ditta (29), Shehbaz (18) died on the spot,while three others-- Zia,Sajjad and Mudassir sustained critical injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital,Chunian.

Police started investigation.