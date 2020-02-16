Two factory workers injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Two workers of a local textile mill sustained burn injuries during a fire incident here on Sunday.

Police spokesman said that the fire erupted in steam power plant of a local textile mill situated at Khurarianwala road.

As a result, two workers including 24-year-old Arsalan s/o Tariq Ali r/o Khurarianwala and 26-year-old Waqas s/o Muhammad Ramzan r/o chak No.96-RB received severe burn injuries.

Rescue-122 shifted the injured workers to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.