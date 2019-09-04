UrduPoint.com
Two Factory Workers Killed As Factory's Roof Collapsed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Two factory workers killed as factory's roof collapsed in Faisalabad

Two workers were killed and three others injured when the roof of a factory collapsed in small estate here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Two workers were killed and three others injured when the roof of a factory collapsed in small estate here Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, workers were busy in work in Sun Tex Garments Factory on Daewoo Road when the roof collapsed.

As a result, five workers were trapped under the debris while Asif Raza and Ihsan died instantly The injured, including Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Aslam were shifted to the Allied hospital.

