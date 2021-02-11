Two factory workers killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Two factory workers were killed,while another suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Bhuaey Asal here on Thursday.

According to Changa Manga police here,three workers-- Usman,Adnan and Abu Bakar were traveling to factory on motorcycle when a speeding van coming from opposite direction hit and ran over them near chak no 17 road,Bhuaey Asal.

Consequently, Adnan and Abu Bakr suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,while Usman sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital,Chunian.

However,the accused driver manager to escape.

Further investigation was underway.