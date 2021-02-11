UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Factory Workers Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Two factory workers killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Two factory workers were killed,while another suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Bhuaey Asal here on Thursday.

According to Changa Manga police here,three workers-- Usman,Adnan and Abu Bakar were traveling to factory on motorcycle when a speeding van coming from opposite direction hit and ran over them near chak no 17 road,Bhuaey Asal.

Consequently, Adnan and Abu Bakr suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,while Usman sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital,Chunian.

However,the accused driver manager to escape.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Died Road Accident Manga Van From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on Natio ..

11 minutes ago

Realme has opened doors to its first brand store i ..

15 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Launch the Innovative OPPO Reno5 Pro w ..

17 minutes ago

Gas crisis breaks back of the industrial sector: M ..

22 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Congratulates UAE as "Hope Probe" Ent ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.