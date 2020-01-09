Two Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry staff members selected for Hajj

Two staff members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) were selected for Haj 2020. In this regard, a draw ceremony was held at the FCCI on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) -:Two staff members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) were selected for Haj 2020. In this regard, a draw ceremony was held at the FCCI on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, former FCCI president Mian Muhammad Javaid Iqbal said the real philosophy of Hajj-e-Baitullah was to sacrifice, and the Muslim performing Hajj must inculcate the true spirit of Hajj in their practical life.

President Rana Sikandar-e-Azam, Hajji Gulzar Ahmed, Muhammad Amin and other members also attended the ceremony.

Later, Mian Javaid Iqbal announced the Names of lucky staff members including Shahzad Khurram Account Officer and Dispatch Rider Khalid Hameed who will perform Hajj this year at the expense of the Chamber.