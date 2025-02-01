Two Fake Callers Convicted
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A senior civil judge convicted two fake callers of imprisonment and imposed a fine on
charges of extortion money and selling mobile phone SIMs illegally.
According to the prosecution, FIA police had arrested two accused, Muhammad Amir
and Ali Raza, on charges of their involvement in selling mobile phone SIMs illegally.
The accused
also extorted money from different people.
Deciding the case, Senior Civil Judge Jameel Ahmad Bhatti awarded eight years and two
months imprisonment to the accused. The convicts were also directed to pay a fine of
Rs 840,000, otherwise, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment if they
failed to pay fine.
