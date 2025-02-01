Open Menu

Two Fake Callers Convicted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Two fake callers convicted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A senior civil judge convicted two fake callers of imprisonment and imposed a fine on

charges of extortion money and selling mobile phone SIMs illegally.

According to the prosecution, FIA police had arrested two accused, Muhammad Amir

and Ali Raza, on charges of their involvement in selling mobile phone SIMs illegally.

The accused

also extorted money from different people.

Deciding the case, Senior Civil Judge Jameel Ahmad Bhatti awarded eight years and two

months imprisonment to the accused. The convicts were also directed to pay a fine of

Rs 840,000, otherwise, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment if they

failed to pay fine.

