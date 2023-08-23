Open Menu

Two 'fake Cops' Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Two 'fake cops' arrested

Police have claimed to arrest two men for allegedly impersonated police officers in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Police have claimed to arrest two men for allegedly impersonated police officers in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Police have recovered the weapons and 02 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police have arrested two men Arbab and Ehsan who were extorting money from the citizens by pretending to be police officers.

The investigation is also being conducted and other accomplices will also be arrested.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the Kalar Syedan police team said that the accused have been challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.

Related Topics

Police Progress Saddar Money From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore ..

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul determinat ..

3 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in ho ..

DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in hospitals on regular basis

3 minutes ago
 3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwind ..

3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwindling biodiversity

16 minutes ago
 realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up t ..

Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up to the Impossible in the Next F ..

20 minutes ago
 President invites CEC to fix date for general elec ..

President invites CEC to fix date for general elections

11 minutes ago
 Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan ..

Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydr ..

2 minutes ago
Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensu ..

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensuring foolproof security

11 minutes ago
 118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sut ..

118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sutlej River: Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

14 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights sacrifices of tribal peo ..

14 minutes ago
 Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom pa ..

Custom dept seizes two containers of non custom paid goods

14 minutes ago
 40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 ..

40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 handed over to police

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan