Two 'fake cops' arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Police have claimed to arrest two men for allegedly impersonated police officers in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Police have recovered the weapons and 02 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police have arrested two men Arbab and Ehsan who were extorting money from the citizens by pretending to be police officers.

The investigation is also being conducted and other accomplices will also be arrested.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the Kalar Syedan police team said that the accused have been challaned with solid evidence and will be punished.