Two fake currency smugglers arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Kohat police on Friday foiled a bid of smuggling fake Currency and arrested two accused from a van on Indus Highway during snap checking.

The Regional Information Office informed that checking of passenger vehicles was underway on Indus Highway in the vicinity of Riaz Shaheed police station.

During the inspection, two suspected passengers were thoroughly checked and fake currency of 0.5 million was recovered from their possessions.

The action was conducted by the SHO Qismat Khan, ASI Mubarak Hussain and the police team. Police said the confiscated fake currency was being smuggled from Darra Adamkhel to different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The arrested fraudsters identified as Asmat Ullah and Naseer, residents of Tank were shifted to Riaz Shaheed police station where a case was registered against them.