Two Fake Elite Force Personnel Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two fake elite force personnel held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Cantonment police on Wednesday arrested two persons for impersonating themselves as elite force personnel and spreading panic among citizens through their protocol and display of weapons.

SP Cantonment Saeed Aziz said the police arrested the accused identified as Ghulam Farid and Kashif and recovered two guns, magazines and a large quantity of rounds besides impounding a vehicle from them.

A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of displaying arms and creating panic among citizens.

Further investigation was underway.

However, the video of accused waving arms in public on Canal Road also went viral.

More Stories From Pakistan

