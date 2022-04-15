Two fake journalists held for blackmailing, taking bribe from shopkeepers

Two fake journalists here on Friday were arrested for blackmailing shopkeepers and taking bribe from shopkeepers in Ramzan Bazaars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Two fake journalists here on Friday were arrested for blackmailing shopkeepers and taking bribe from shopkeepers in Ramzan Bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair got cases registered against the fake journalists, namely Muhammad Ansar and Waseem Iqbal.

The fake journalists received bribe from stall owners by showing fake cards. Fake cards and bribe money were also recovered from the alleged outlaws. Case was also registered against the accused.