UrduPoint.com

Two Fake Journalists Held For Blackmailing, Taking Bribe From Shopkeepers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Two fake journalists held for blackmailing, taking bribe from shopkeepers

Two fake journalists here on Friday were arrested for blackmailing shopkeepers and taking bribe from shopkeepers in Ramzan Bazaars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Two fake journalists here on Friday were arrested for blackmailing shopkeepers and taking bribe from shopkeepers in Ramzan Bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair got cases registered against the fake journalists, namely Muhammad Ansar and Waseem Iqbal.

The fake journalists received bribe from stall owners by showing fake cards. Fake cards and bribe money were also recovered from the alleged outlaws. Case was also registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Money From

Recent Stories

iF DESIGN AWARD 2022; TECNO Phantom X and CAMON 19 ..

IF DESIGN AWARD 2022; TECNO Phantom X and CAMON 19 Pro Win awards for outstandin ..

17 minutes ago
 ISRA releases 104398 cusecs water

ISRA releases 104398 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined worth Rs 164,500

Profiteers fined worth Rs 164,500

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI committed to hold Pak-Afghan Expo

FPCCI committed to hold Pak-Afghan Expo

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 CAREC Institute accomplished unprecedented contrib ..

CAREC Institute accomplished unprecedented contribution of global experts in its ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.