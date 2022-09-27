Two fake medicine manufacturing units sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A district drug squad in a crackdown sealed two units over manufacturing fake medicine here on Tuesday.

The squad headed by Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Shoaibul Rehman raided manufacturing units in Model City-I and seized fake medicine, injection molding machines, labeling machines, law material, colours, and other items worth Rs 1.

5 million.

Two accused were arrested while two others fled.

The samples of medicines were sent to the District Quality Control board for further action.