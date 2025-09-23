Two fake police officials held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Mohafiz squad apprehended two suspects clad in police uniforms near Lorry Adda on Tuesday morning.

According to a police spokesman,two-member Mohafiz squad team stopped the suspects riding a motorcycle and asked them for identification.

The men failed to comply and were taken into custody.

They were identified as Hamza and an unknown accomplice.Both suspects were handed over to Seetal Mari police station.

Further investigation was underway.