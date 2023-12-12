Two fake policemen arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) In an important action of police station Khan Raziq Shaheed, two imposters posing as policemen were arrested red-handed while threatening citizens.

The accused identified as Muhammad Zeeshan and Farmanullah were dressed in police uniform and demanding money from the citizens while threatening them of dire consequences.

Khan Raziq Shaheed Police recovered fake police cards along with weapons from the accused and shifted them to police station where a case was registered against them.

APP/adi