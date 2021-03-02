UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Fake Tea Manufacturing Factories Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Two fake tea manufacturing factories sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed a fake tea manufacturing factory and arrested four persons during a crackdown on adulteration mafia.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtsham-ul-Haq along with AC (Under Training), Azka and AC (Under Training) Labiqa Ikram conducted raid on a fake tea manufacturing factory on Ashraf Road while Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) City, Aftab Ahmad conducted raid on a factory at Hashtnagri locality.

The officials of the district administration arrested four persons from factories and taken into possession 18700 kilogram of fake tea filled bags, chemicals, machinery and other equipments and sealed them.

DC Peshawar Khalid Mahmood has vowed that crackdown against adulteration mafia would continue in the district and directed the administrative officers for identification and taking action against fake tea manufacturing factories without showing leniency to anyone in their areas of jurisdiction.

