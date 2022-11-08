Two falcons recovered, released in wild

Commissioner Kohat Division Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Tuesday freed two falcons of exotic species that were recovered from a smuggler

The falcons were recovered by wildlife department from a smuggler during snap checking of vehicles. The commissioner appreciated the performance of wildlife department and assured them of his full support to protect wildlife.