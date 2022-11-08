UrduPoint.com

Two Falcons Recovered, Released In Wild

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Two falcons recovered, released in wild

Commissioner Kohat Division Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Tuesday freed two falcons of exotic species that were recovered from a smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Tuesday freed two falcons of exotic species that were recovered from a smuggler.

The falcons were recovered by wildlife department from a smuggler during snap checking of vehicles. The commissioner appreciated the performance of wildlife department and assured them of his full support to protect wildlife.

