UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Families Compromised Dignity Of Women For Corruption: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 02:16 PM

Two families compromised dignity of women for corruption: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said two families have compromised dignity and honour of women for providing protection to corruption, fake accounts and money laundering.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said two families have compromised dignity and honour of women for providing protection to corruption, fake accounts and money laundering.

In a tweet, she advised them that instead of blaming accountability process, they should do self-reflection on this situation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to mould the state in line with principles ofstate of Medina in which implementation of equal law for men and women was the key rule.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Medina Money Women

Recent Stories

Lebanon-Russia Collaboration May Be Effective in F ..

7 minutes ago

Trade Potential for Russian, Chinese Small, Mid-Si ..

24 minutes ago

JF-17 Thunder Warms Up for Paris Air Show

51 minutes ago

KP to extend Rescue 1122 services up to Tribal are ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese President Calls on Turkey's Erdogan to Str ..

1 hour ago

Moldovan President Lauds Top Court for Reversing S ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.