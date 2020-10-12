Two families of martyred cops get cheques worth Rs 31 mln

City Police Officer Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry gave away cheques worth Rs 31 million to the families of martyred police officials at police lines here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry gave away cheques worth Rs 31 million to the families of martyred police officials at police lines here on Monday.

The CPO gave a cheque worth Rs 17.

5 million to the heirs of martyr SI Ijaz Maqbool for the purchase of home at Eden Valley while another cheque of Rs 13.5 million was handed over to family of martyred constable Muhammad Abid for purchase of home at Khayaban Colony.