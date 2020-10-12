UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Families Of Martyred Cops Get Cheques Worth Rs 31 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:42 PM

Two families of martyred cops get cheques worth Rs 31 mln

City Police Officer Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry gave away cheques worth Rs 31 million to the families of martyred police officials at police lines here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry gave away cheques worth Rs 31 million to the families of martyred police officials at police lines here on Monday.

The CPO gave a cheque worth Rs 17.

5 million to the heirs of martyr SI Ijaz Maqbool for the purchase of home at Eden Valley while another cheque of Rs 13.5 million was handed over to family of martyred constable Muhammad Abid for purchase of home at Khayaban Colony.

Related Topics

Police Family Million

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister stresses upon digital diplomacy

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority opens East Expansion pro ..

13 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

23 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE ..

28 minutes ago

US funding sees Covid-19 antibody trial enter next ..

55 seconds ago

Global deal on taxing tech giants still beyond rea ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.