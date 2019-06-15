UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Families Used Own Women To Shield Their Corruption: Special Assistant On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:31 PM

Two families used own women to shield their corruption: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that two families violated sanctity of their women by using them as shield in order to protect corruption, fake accounts and money laundering

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that two families violated sanctity of their women by using them as shield in order to protect corruption, fake accounts and money laundering.In a tweet, the special assistant said that these families need to look at their act instead of criticizing the accountability process against them.Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has been engaged in the efforts to build Pakistan on the principles of the state of Madina, where law was implemented without any discrimination of male or female.Earlier, Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the leader of Pakistan who is not exercising politics for short term policies.

While addressing to a conference in Islamabad, she expressed that the situation in which they got the government could not even be shared.SAPM expressed that they have to analyze the previous governments to reach their ultimate goal.

"Our policies were not correct in the past as long term policies were cut into short term ones", she added.Firdous asserted that the circumstances under which they handled the government are unexplainable. "Politicians worry about the next term whereas a true leader plans for the current one", she continued.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Male Money Women Government

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

6 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

3 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

12 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

4 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

17 minutes ago

China Backs Hong Kong Leader on Extradition Bill D ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.