Two Family-members Burned To Death, Three Suffered Burn Injuries

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:32 PM

Two family-members burned to death, three suffered burn injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :At least two of a family members were killed on the spot while others three persons got serious burn injuries after a fire that broke out in their house at Lahore near factory area on Saturday.

As per details, Rescue sources said that the fire incident took place within the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station which claims two lives.

The blast caused extensive damage at the house and also nearby houses, rescue sources added.

Rescue officials said that the tragic event took place when a family member was testing the battery power after charging it overnight.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital. Police sources said that further investigation into the incident was underway.

