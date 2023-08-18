Two family members die after consuming poisonous mushrooms

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) ::Two members of a family were died and three others were shifted to hospital in a precarious condition when they consumed poisonous mushrooms in Union Council Dheri of Shangla.

According to details, two members of a family in village Dolozra were died and conditions of three other deteriorated after eating poisonous mushrooms.

The three persons including Misbah, Imtiaz and Bakhshi were rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital among which two are still in a precarious condition.