Two family members killed in Bahawalnagar road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A man and his son were killed on the spot while his daughter was critically injured when the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor-trolley in Bahawalnagar on late Sunday nightAccording to Police rescue teams, the accident occurred due to over-speeding and was so severe that the two men died on the spot while the girl was critically wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.