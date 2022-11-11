Two farmers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Police booked two farmers accused of burning residue of crops and causing smog in Sargodha on Friday.

According to Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, the inspection teams visited various areas including ,Tarti pur,Mochiwal,Dhareema road and found two farmers --Muhammad Yaseen and Muhammad Abbas were burning the crops residues.

The team got registered cases against them at concerned police stations.