Two Farmers Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Two farmers were booked for burning paddy residue near here on Friday.
According to official sources, a team of the Agriculture Department visited various areas of the district and found that Muhammad Anwar and Ghulam Ishaq were involved in burning the crops residue.
The team got registered cases against farmers and also imposed hefty fine on them.
