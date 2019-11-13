UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Farmers Booked For Burning Crop Residues In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:44 PM

Two farmers booked for burning crop residues in Faisalabad

The police booked two farmers for burning residues of crops and causing pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The police booked two farmers for burning residues of crops and causing pollution.

A spokesman for the police said Assistant Director Agriculture Department Sajid Mehmood, in a complaint to the police, said Allah Yar and Mansoor burnt residues of their rice crops in Chak No.

19-JB and polluted the environment which will also cause smog during the winter.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against the farmers and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

46 minutes ago

ADNOC’s In-Country Value Program to drive over A ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Energy attends Indonesian Embassy&#039 ..

46 minutes ago

Baker Hughes opens new wellhead facility in Abu Dh ..

46 minutes ago

UN delegation praises Sheikha Fatima’s efforts t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.