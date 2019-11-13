Two farmers booked for burning crop residues in Faisalabad

The police booked two farmers for burning residues of crops and causing pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The police booked two farmers for burning residues of crops and causing pollution.

A spokesman for the police said Assistant Director Agriculture Department Sajid Mehmood, in a complaint to the police, said Allah Yar and Mansoor burnt residues of their rice crops in Chak No.

19-JB and polluted the environment which will also cause smog during the winter.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against the farmers and started investigation.