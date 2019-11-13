Two Farmers Booked For Burning Crop Residues In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:44 PM
The police booked two farmers for burning residues of crops and causing pollution
A spokesman for the police said Assistant Director Agriculture Department Sajid Mehmood, in a complaint to the police, said Allah Yar and Mansoor burnt residues of their rice crops in Chak No.
19-JB and polluted the environment which will also cause smog during the winter.
On the complaint, the police registered a case against the farmers and started investigation.