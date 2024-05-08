Open Menu

Two Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Two farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) An irrigation task-force team caught two farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids in various areas of the districts including Luddywala village and caught Naseer and Akhtar who were stealing water from canals.

Police registered cases against the water pilferers.

