Two fast food points sealed over dengue larvae presence

MULTAN, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::A dengue surveillance team sealed two famous fast food points after finding dengue larvae on the premises, on Tuesday.

The team, led by Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, conducted raid on the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on two famous pizza and burger food points to find and curb dengue larvae.

The food points had already been served notices for two times in the past. He said FIRs were also registered on report of the Health Department against them.

Meanwhile, the commissioner, while presiding over a dengue surveillance analysis meeting, said dengue control action would be monitored through third party evaluation.

He ordered to seal shops or markets after finding larvae within their premises.