Two FC officials martyred, seven injured in terrorist attack on check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) At-least two FC officials martyred and seven officials of FC and police sustained injuries in a militant attack on a joint check post of FC and police in Malik Deen Khel, in Teshil Bara, district Khyber.

The FC and police repulsed the attack and forced the terrorists to retreat.

The martyred and injured were shifted to HMC hospital Peshawar by Rescue-1122.

The martyred identified as Murad and Ghafar of FC and injured included Tariq, Saddam Hussain, Shaif ur Rehman, Luqman, Ilyas, Shafiullah and Zakirullah.

The conditions of all injured personnel were out of danger, said the hospital spokesperson, adding that the injured were admitted in Neurosurgery, Surgical and Orthopedic wards for medical treatment.