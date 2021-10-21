Two FC soldiers among Police Constables embrace martyrdom in Bajour IED explosion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Around four security personnel embraced martyrdom including two Frontier Corps soldiers and Police Constables each during an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion incident that occurred during a cordon and search operation held late last night (Wednesday) in Bajour district.

The Security forces along with police conducted cordon and search operation during which an IED exploded in Dabrai area of Bajour District, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received on Thursday.

The martyred security personnel were identified as Lance Naik Mudassir, age 28 years, resident of Kohat and Sepoy Jamshed, age 26 years, resident of Karachi from FC and two police constables Sepoy Abdul Samad and Sepoy Noor Rehman, who embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.