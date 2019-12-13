Two FC troops among seven killed, 12 injured in terror incident acts, accident in Tank, DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At-least seven people were killed, including two Frontier Constabulary troops and 12 injured in three different incidents of terrorism and road accident here on Friday.

The unknown assailants Friday killed two troops of Frontier Constabulary here near Koat Azam Check post in Manji bazaar after Jumma prayer, official sources confirmed.

The two officials were identified Sepoy Mohsin and Sepoy Yasin who were returning to Koat Azam check post after performing Jumma prayer when unknown armed men opened indiscriminate fire on them, killing the both on spot.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The assailants fled from the scene after committing crime.

Earlier, four policemen were injured after a terrorist targeted a police mobile van with hand grenade who was also killed in retaliatory fire by police in jurisdiction of Gomal police station here.

The terrorist ambushed the police patrolling van injuring SHO Inayatullah Khan, Havaldar Shafiq Ahmed, constables Kausar and Ameer Naveed who were shifted to DHO hospital Tank.

In a road accident on Daraban road in district DI Khan near here, at least five persons died and eight others injured as a pickup van carrying tomatoes collided with a passenger bus on Daraban road near grid station here on Thursday's late night.

According to police, a mini truck transporting tomatoes from Quetta during late Thursday night rammed into a passenger bus (BSA-783) which was coming from opposite direction from Islamabad to Quetta.

The five died were identified as conductor Fahim Khan, Amin Khan, Syed Rehman Bhattani, Lal Khan and one an unidentified person.

SHO Darban police station Inspector Syed Mar Jan along with his team rushed to the site and started rescue operation along with Pak-army personnel and shifted eight injured of the accident to hospitals for medical treatment.