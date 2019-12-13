UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two FC Troops Among Seven Killed, 12 Injured In Terror Incident Acts, Accident In Tank, DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:41 PM

Two FC troops among seven killed, 12 injured in terror incident acts, accident in Tank, DI Khan

At-least seven people were killed, including two Frontier Constabulary troops and 12 injured in three different incidents of terrorism and road accident here on Friday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At-least seven people were killed, including two Frontier Constabulary troops and 12 injured in three different incidents of terrorism and road accident here on Friday.

The unknown assailants Friday killed two troops of Frontier Constabulary here near Koat Azam Check post in Manji bazaar after Jumma prayer, official sources confirmed.

The two officials were identified Sepoy Mohsin and Sepoy Yasin who were returning to Koat Azam check post after performing Jumma prayer when unknown armed men opened indiscriminate fire on them, killing the both on spot.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The assailants fled from the scene after committing crime.

Earlier, four policemen were injured after a terrorist targeted a police mobile van with hand grenade who was also killed in retaliatory fire by police in jurisdiction of Gomal police station here.

The terrorist ambushed the police patrolling van injuring SHO Inayatullah Khan, Havaldar Shafiq Ahmed, constables Kausar and Ameer Naveed who were shifted to DHO hospital Tank.

In a road accident on Daraban road in district DI Khan near here, at least five persons died and eight others injured as a pickup van carrying tomatoes collided with a passenger bus on Daraban road near grid station here on Thursday's late night.

According to police, a mini truck transporting tomatoes from Quetta during late Thursday night rammed into a passenger bus (BSA-783) which was coming from opposite direction from Islamabad to Quetta.

The five died were identified as conductor Fahim Khan, Amin Khan, Syed Rehman Bhattani, Lal Khan and one an unidentified person.

SHO Darban police station Inspector Syed Mar Jan along with his team rushed to the site and started rescue operation along with Pak-army personnel and shifted eight injured of the accident to hospitals for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Terrorist Islamabad Fire Quetta Police Police Station Mobile Road Died Road Accident Van Tank SITE Gomal Prayer Post From Mini Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

20 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

51 minutes ago

EU warns of 'challenging' timeframe for UK trade d ..

28 seconds ago

Govt reshuffles 8 Addl Assistant Commissioners

30 seconds ago

Gas conservation awareness walk held

31 seconds ago

Cricket: Australia v New Zealand scoreboard

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.