Two FDE' Run Colleges Closed For A Week Due To Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:33 PM

Two FDE' run colleges closed for a week due to coronavirus cases

Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3 and Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4 have been closed for one week on the instruction of District Health Officer (DHO) after some staff tested positive for the novel Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3 and Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4 have been closed for one week on the instruction of District Health Officer (DHO) after some staff tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to an official of Federal Directorate of education (FDE), the institutions would be re-opened on October 12 (Monday), subject to clearance from DHO office.

All the heads of institutions have been advised to keep adopting measures to strictly follow the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) without any compromise.

The medical teams are testing the whole staff of the colleges again. All the respective Area Education Officers, Director Colleges and Director Academics are available to respond any queries or information in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

