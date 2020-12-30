UrduPoint.com
Two Fell Unconscious From Gas Suffocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Two fell unconscious from gas suffocation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Two people became unconscious due to gas suffocation at Faqir Muhammad Road area of provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to police, the victims have forgotten to switch off gas heater before going to sleep resultantly they became unconscious.

Police reached the site on information and shifted the injured to civil hospital Quetta.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case.

