Two Female Teachers Die In Road Accident

Published August 20, 2022

Two female teachers die in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Two female school teachers died while two others and a van driver sustained serious injuries as their vehicle collided with a mini-bus, near Shah Jamal in Muzaffargarh district.

According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call about the accident.

When the rescue teams rushed to the site, they found five injured persons including four female teachers and a driver.

The injured were taken to DHQ hospital. Two teachers namely Tayyiba (32) wife of Aqeel, and Saliha (30) wife of Munawar were declared dead by the doctors.

The other three identified as Shehzad son of Niaz, Anila wife of Umar, and Maqsood Bibi (32) wife of Allah Dittah are in critical condition.

