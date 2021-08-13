Two fertilizer dealers booked for selling fertilizers on high rates

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Two fertilizers dealers were booked and fined for selling fertilizers at fertilizer retail shops on exorbitant rates instead of official prices here Friday.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture, Shabir Ghaskoori, action was taken on complaints when some locals had lodged complaints with authority that accused dealers were not putting up rate lists at concerned sale points.

During inspections two fertilizers dealers, Yaqboob and Muhammad Sharif, who were found selling diammonium phosphate (DAP on relatively higher prices against officially fixed prices at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and its adjacent areas.

An FIR have been registered with respective police station and imposed heavy fines on both of them said Assistant Director Agriculture Sabir Ghaskoori and added that profiteers wouldn't be let exploit farmers.