Two fertilizer dealers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district administration imposed fines on two people for selling

fertilizers at exorbitant rates in Shahpur tehsil on Thursday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar inspected

various shops and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on two fertilizer dealers.

Meanwhile, she also took action against encroachment in Shahpur city and issued

warning notices to shopkeepers over encroachments.