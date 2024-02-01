Two Fertilizer Dealers Fined
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district administration imposed fines on two people for selling
fertilizers at exorbitant rates in Shahpur tehsil on Thursday.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar inspected
various shops and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on two fertilizer dealers.
Meanwhile, she also took action against encroachment in Shahpur city and issued
warning notices to shopkeepers over encroachments.
