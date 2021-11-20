UrduPoint.com

Two Fertilizer Dealers Fined For Black-marketing

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two fertilizer dealers fined for black-marketing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Two fertilizer dealers were fined Rs 50,000 over charges of black-marketing here on Saturday.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Shoukat Ali Aabid, along with officials from Special Branch, raided different markets in Kot Addu.

He traced two dealers, involved in profiteering. The both dealers were fined Rs 50,000.

The dealers, in fit of rage, denied to sell fertilizers and shut their shops. However, the deputy director managed to open the shops.

About 288 bags of Urea and DAP were sold on recommended prices.

