Open Menu

Two Fertilizer Dealers Fined For Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Two fertilizer dealers fined for overcharging

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture department imposed a fine on two dealers for selling fertilizers against exorbitant prices, at Kot Addu on Saturday.

Assistant Director (AD) of Agriculture Ghulam Shabbir conducted a raid at the Mirpur Bhagal area and inspected two shops.

The agriculture officer imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Asif and Rs 100,000 on Tariq Mahmood.

Both shopkeepers were selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine Mirpur Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

12 minutes ago
 Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

26 minutes ago
 US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and t ..

113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and trade exchange exceeds $6bn: UA ..

45 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

2 hours ago
ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

2 hours ago
 Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

3 hours ago
 Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

3 hours ago
 Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villa ..

Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

3 hours ago
 Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caret ..

Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan