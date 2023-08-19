Two fertilizer dealers fined for overcharging

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture department imposed a fine on two dealers for selling fertilizers against exorbitant prices, at Kot Addu on Saturday.

Assistant Director (AD) of Agriculture Ghulam Shabbir conducted a raid at the Mirpur Bhagal area and inspected two shops.

The agriculture officer imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Asif and Rs 100,000 on Tariq Mahmood.

Both shopkeepers were selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices.