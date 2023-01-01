UrduPoint.com

Two Fertilizer Shops Sealed Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :District administration has sealed two shops of fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizer on high rates during a crackdown launched on Sunday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Hussnain Rana, Assistant Commissioner Amir conducted raids at various dealer shops to check the record and rates of fertilizer.

The officer found two dealers involved in selling fertilizer on high rates and sealed both shops.

The assistant commissioner also imposed a fine of Rs 125,000 on the dealers and get registered FIRs against them.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said that rate lists have been displayed at all shops and no one would be allowed to sell fertilizer to farmers at high rates. He said that a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against the profiteers of fertilizer and strict legal action was being taken against them.

