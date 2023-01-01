Two fertilizers dealers booked

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Two fertilizers dealers were booked for not maintaining sales record and cash memos in two tehsils of the district.

According to official sources, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mehmood visited Daska and Pasrur tehsils here on Sunday and checked the fertilizers record at dealers shops.

He reviewed the sale, supply and other record of fertilizers in Daska, Saranwali, Satrah and Pasrur.

He found Al-Yaqoob Traders Saranwali and Al-Yaqoob Traders Pasrur failed to provide recordsincluding sale records and cash memos.

Satrah and Pasrur police stations have registered cases against the dealers.