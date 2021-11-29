Two fertilizers shops sealed on overpricing

The district government continued its crackdown against hoarders and profiteers of fertilizers and sealed two fertilizers shops in Basti Malook area on Monday

In compliance with standing orders from deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, assistant commissioner Sadar Multan Amir Iftikhar checked markets in Basti Malook area where he sealed two fertilizers shops and got three FIRs registered against the violators involved in selling fertilizers at high prices.

AC Amir Iftikhar also set up a Sasta sale point to enable farmers buy fertilizers at fixed price and warned that no profiteer, hoarder or black marketer of fertilizers would be spared.