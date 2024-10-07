Two FESCO employees booked over power theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked two employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) including Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Test Inspector on the charge of pilfering electricity.

FIA spokesperson said here on Monday that SDO Waseem Bari and Test Inspector Khalid Hussain were allegedly stealing electricity by altering meters at their residences in Chak No.197-RB Baghwala.

On receiving information, FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad registered separate cases while further investigation was underway, he added.