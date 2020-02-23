Two Fesco officials dismissed over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::Fesco Chief Engineer (Operation) Muhammad Umar Lodhi dismissed two officials, including a head drafts man and an assistant lineman, from service on charge of corruption, abuse of powers and taking illegal gratification.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh on Sunday said the chief engineer (Operation) received complaints against Head Drafts Man Waheed Jaleel of Jaranwala Division and Assistant Lineman Abdur Rehman of Sitiana Subdivision that they had abused powers and received bribe from consumers.

The chief engineer (Operation) after personal hearing dismissed the officials from services, the spokesman added.