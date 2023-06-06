UrduPoint.com

Two Firecracker Dealers Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Two firecracker dealers booked

Police arrested two firecracker dealers and recovered a large number of fireworks from their possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested two firecracker dealers and recovered a large number of fireworks from their possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Tayyab Elahi and Zeeshan. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.

The operation was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani who had clearly stated that no one should be allowed to play with the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business will be crushed with full force.

It merits mentioning here that the illegal business of fireworks has caused huge loss in terms of human lives and finance.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Progress From

Recent Stories

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS sch ..

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS scholarship

16 minutes ago
 Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Rus ..

Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Russian Ambassador

17 minutes ago
 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

17 minutes ago
 SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as directo ..

SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as director training police college Mans ..

17 minutes ago
 Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release requir ..

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release required quantum of water

17 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace P ..

Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace Plan Is Acceptable

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.