Two firecracker dealers booked

Police arrested two firecracker dealers and recovered a large number of fireworks from their possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested two firecracker dealers and recovered a large number of fireworks from their possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Tayyab Elahi and Zeeshan. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.

The operation was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani who had clearly stated that no one should be allowed to play with the lives of the innocent people and the firecrackers business will be crushed with full force.

It merits mentioning here that the illegal business of fireworks has caused huge loss in terms of human lives and finance.