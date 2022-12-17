Two firecracker dealers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two firecracker dealers and recovered a large number of fireworks from their possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station here on Saturday.

The arrested accused were identified as Amir and Ammar. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 34 professional beggars during a crackdown.

The professional beggars were held from different areas of the city. SSP Operations said that crackdown would be continued against professional beggars without any discrimination.