Two firecracker dealers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two dealers for selling firecrackers and confiscated a large quantity of fireworks from their possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi area here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Police have arrested two dealers for selling firecrackers from Ganjmani who were identified as Haris Nazir and Saeed Shah.

Separate cases have been registered against them.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements and no one would be allowed to play with the lives and properties of the people.