Two firecracker dealers held In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two firecracker dealers and recovered a large number of firecrackers and material from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Those arrested were identified as Sajjad and Afrash.

Ganjmandi police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town appreciated the police team and said that actions will be continued against those selling fireworks.