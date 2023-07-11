Two firecracker dealers netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two firecracker dealers and recovered a large quantity of firecrackers, material from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, Ganjmandi police conducted a raid and held two firecracker dealers Tayyab Elahi and Sajjad Hussain.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused who endanger the lives of citizens through fireworks cannot escape from the grip of the law.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.