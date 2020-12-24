UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Firework Dealers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:57 PM

Two firework dealers arrested

The police have arrested a two firework dealers during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a two firework dealers during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, Lohari Gate police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Abaadullah Shah launched a crackdown against firework dealers under the preventive measures regarding the upcoming new year celebrations.

The police team arrested Mehran alias Munna and Shahid alias Bawla recovering an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession.

SHO Syed Abaadullah Shah said the arrested criminals were going to deliver fireworks for new year night celebrations at different areas of the region. He said that no one would be allowed the violate the law and added that violators would be treated with iron hands.

Separate cases have been registered against the firework dealers, police confirmed.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

45 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

45 minutes ago

Irish PM hails 'very welcome' UK-EU post-Brexit de ..

3 minutes ago

US House Republicans, Democrats Block Efforts to A ..

3 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Taking Back Control Over Laws, Des ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Gas Infrastructure Development May Reach ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.