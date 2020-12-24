Two firework dealers arrested

The police have arrested a two firework dealers during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a two firework dealers during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, Lohari Gate police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Abaadullah Shah launched a crackdown against firework dealers under the preventive measures regarding the upcoming new year celebrations.

The police team arrested Mehran alias Munna and Shahid alias Bawla recovering an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession.

SHO Syed Abaadullah Shah said the arrested criminals were going to deliver fireworks for new year night celebrations at different areas of the region. He said that no one would be allowed the violate the law and added that violators would be treated with iron hands.

Separate cases have been registered against the firework dealers, police confirmed.